In December 2015, SHOWstudio Director Nick Knight, director Rei Nadal, Director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis and the duo behind Cav Empt, united on an explorative project for SHOWstudio entitled Untitled Project. For over two years, Knight, Cav Empt and Nadal explored the term 'youth', utilising this research for the development of the project's final stage - a film and range of limited edition Cav Empt products.

Stage One sees the trio take part in an explorative broadcast, conceptualised by Stavros Karelis and chaired by Daryoush Haj-Najafi. The broadcast, uniquely set up over split-screens to showcase the image curation, saw Knight and Toby Feltwell and SK8thing of Cav Empt discuss the term 'youth.'

Stage Two continued the exploration of this terminolgy in a Tumblr-esque format, letting each creative explore and share imagery and film that resonated with them and their research.

Stage Three sees Nadal continue her visual research with a short film adaptation of her Skype meetings with model Ali Michael.

The project's final stage - a film by Nadal and Knight entitled Energy Surplus - showcases an exclusive range of limited edition Cav Empt products - both final elements inspired and encouraged by the projects research.

