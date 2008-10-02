Nick Knight, Stern, Christian Krug, Julia von Boehm, Riana Casson, Lisa Eldridge, Eamonn Hughes, Britt Lloyd, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Madison Stubbington, Anna Cleveland, Andrew Tomlinson, Raquel Couceiro, Gabriel Carasso and Akira Morgan

Ungewöhnlich Schön

In December 2016, Nick Knight shot a selection of key looks from the S/S 17 collections exclusively for German publication Stern magazine. Knight worked with models Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Anna Cleveland and Madison Stubbington over a three-day period to create an editorial focused on the language of photography.

