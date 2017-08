About

This intimate portrait of two young lovers highlights a new style of filmmaking for Nick Knight, which relies on observation rather than direction. Demi Scott and Harmony Boucher were left to their own devices before the camera. Additional crew - from stylist Anna Trevelyan to the hair and make-up crew - left the set before filming began so as not to interrupt the flow or disturb the intimacy. The pair are styled in fashion stocked in SHOWstudio’s e-store, Martine Rose, Cottweiler, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Ashish and Molly Goddard.

Shop the looks