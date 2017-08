StyleShootDraw

About

SHOWstudio is proud to announce its first ever Facebook Live broadcast. SHOWstudio has been streaming shoots, discussions and performances since its inception in 2000 and this new step marks a pivotal moment in our embracing of new technologies. It also sees a landmark moment in SHOWstudio's support and championing of fashion illustration.

The project, a collaboration with GARAGE Magazine, encompasses a high fashion photoshoot and a luxury life drawing class. Nick Knight will shoot models of the moment (and keen Instagrammers) Molly Bair, Yasmin Winjaludum, Jazzelle, Ruth Bell, Julia Banas and Selena Forrest live. They will be clad in fabulous high fashion selected by GARAGE Magazine's Chaos Fashion duo, Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall. Each models will then move, one at a time, to the drawing salon, where they will be rendered on paper by some of fashion's top illustrators - many of who have been nurtured by SHOWstudio. Featured artists who will take part in the 'life drawing' session including Frida Wannerberger, Richard Kilroy and Helen Bullock.