About

In 2014, when interviewed by editor Lou Stoppard for our In Fashion series, designer Nasir Mazhar lamented continued references to the 'trend' for 'sportswear' and 'streetwear', citing a lack of understanding from fashion writers about the subtleties and references of his aesthetic. 'It’s just fashion. I think it’s kind of rude to call it 'streetwear' or 'sportswear'. You don’t play sport in it do you? Streetwear - what are you saying? That it's what people wear on the street? People wear all clothes on the street. It’s fashion. Why don’t they just call it fashion?' he argued.



Motivated by these comments and the prevalence of sporty shapes and silhouettes across so many high fashion runways, SHOWstudio seeks to analyse the history and nuances of key 'sportswear' garments. Working on the premise that a lack of both suitable terminology and awareness of the heritage behind this style of dress has prevented proper analysis and understanding, Stoppard invited experts and aficionados to present the story behind select pieces, from the hoodie to the trainer, drawing on personal anecdotes, cultural movements and current fashions. Sportswear features input from adidas creative consultant Gary Aspden, writer Gary Warnett, stylists Stephen Mann and Elgar Johnson, PR consultant Mandi Lennard, photographer Jason Evans and more, and looks at garments from sports brands such as Adidas and Nike and their high fashion counterparts, from Rick Owens to Cottweiler and Ami.

