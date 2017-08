About

After discovering her on Instagram, Nick Knight invited Caitin Stickels to model for V Magazine. Born with rare chromosomal disorder, Cat Eye Syndrome, Stickels presents the antithesis to the quintessential model.

The shoot focuses on transparency; the set, created with rough wood, corrugated iron and polystyrene is stripped back to focus on Stickels' unique face and form. Sheer looks from Junya Watanabe, Molly Goddard and Gucci, as styled by Jacob K, allow the model's translucent skin and oriental-inspired tattoos to shine through.

The editorial was streamed live on 17 and 18 November 2016 from 11:00 GMT.