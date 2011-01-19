About

From 6 October 2016, Daelim Museum presents Nick Knight: Image, Korea's first exhibition of works by Nick Knight. The show displays over 100 works and installations, highlighting Knight's constant reinvention of the process of image making.

The exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of a career that has seen Knight develop from documentary photography to fashion campaigns, pioneering digital technologies, founding SHOWstudio and championing fashion film. The exhibition is grouped into six sections, including Skinheads, Knight’s early photographs of the seventies subculture, and Digital Movement, which introduces Knight's recent works and addresses his interest in new technologies such as 3D scanning. A film documenting Knight’s long term collaboration with Alexander McQueen will also be housed at the exhibition.

To tie in with this pivotal moment in Knight's career, SHOWstudio presents images and text related to the exhibition alongside previously unseen shoot footage from Knight's archive. Knight has filmed all of his photoshoots since the late eighties. In his extensive personal archive sits videos of some of his most iconic shoots - from Dior campaigns with John Galliano to pioneering editorials for the likes of Visionaire and Vogue. Many of the sessions behind the images featured in the exhibition are stored and protected. To mark the opening of Nick Knight: Image, he has selected one shoot, a session for Jil Sander in 1992, to unearth and convert from tapes to a digital format to allow viewers a glimpse into fashion history. Stay tuned to see the footage in the coming weeks.