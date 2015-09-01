New Happiness · Love Chaos: Alyx S/S 17

About

Nick Knight continues his collaboration with Matthew Williams' label Alyx for S/S 17. Knight’s fashion film New Happiness · Love Chaos, in collaboration with SSENSE, references the freedom and clarity one finds when driving alone. Reflective 3M material is utilised throughout, covering motorbikes, backgrounds and a nude Demi Scott - a nod to Man Ray’s Solarisation technique.

Motorbikes - a motif prevalent within Alyx's DNA - are filmed from drones overhead, capturing the freeing solidarity of a night time drive. Flashes of cityscapes, snapshots of model Ysaunny Brito and the clashings of a custom soundtrack by Jeppe Laursen, express a chaos the driver is escaping from.