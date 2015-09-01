New Happiness · Love Chaos: Alyx S/S 17

About
Nick Knight continues his collaboration with Matthew Williams' label Alyx for S/S 17. Knight’s fashion film New Happiness · Love Chaos, in collaboration with SSENSE, references the freedom and clarity one finds when driving alone. Reflective 3M material is utilised throughout, covering motorbikes, backgrounds and a nude Demi Scott - a nod to Man Ray’s Solarisation technique.
Motorbikes - a motif prevalent within Alyx's DNA - are filmed from drones overhead, capturing the freeing solidarity of a night time drive. Flashes of cityscapes, snapshots of model Ysaunny Brito and the clashings of a custom soundtrack by Jeppe Laursen, express a chaos the driver is escaping from.
Credits / Contributors
- Photography: Nick Knight
- Creative Direction: Matthew Williams
- Executive Production: Juliette Larthe at Prettybird
- Production: Hannah May at Prettybird
- Models: Demi Scott and Ysaunny Brito
- Motorbike Rider: Hattie Claxton
- Fashion: All clothing by Alyx, Motorcycle clothing by Spidi
- Music: Motocykel Produced by Jeppe Laursen featuring Sarah Chernoff
- Styling: Stella Greenspan
- Make-up: Inge Grognard
- Hair: Martin Cullen
- Nails: Marian Newman
- Set Design: Andy Tomlinson
- Photographic Assistance: Britt Lloyd, Rob Rusling, James Stopforth and Tom Alexander
- Production Assistance: Ella Knight and Charlie Jones
- Styling Assistance: Tom Grimsdell
- Hair Assistance: Natsumi Ebiko
- Set Design Assistance: James Robotham and Tobias Blackmore
- 1st AD: Clara Paris
- DOP: Joe Colley
- Runner/Driver: Modu Sesay and Louisa Cohen
- Grip: Johnny Donne
- Drone Pilot: Ibrahim Serra-Mohammed
- Drone Camera Op: Tom McMahon
- UAV Technician: Mark Fry
- Medic: Drew McRae
- Bickers Driver/Tech: Karl Jones
- Motorbike Rider: Hattie Claxton
- Editing: Dustin Robertson
- Colour Grading: Raquel Couceiro
Special Thanks to Jennifer Williams, Morgan Griffin and Laura Fregnan at Alyx Studio, Elisa Schwalm at SSENSE, Luca Benini, Martijn Vogelaers at Uber & Kosher, DIRECT Photographic, Ascension Films, Bickers, Limo Bikes and Spidi.