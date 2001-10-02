About

Launched in 2003, In Camera introduced a completely new premise to the interview format. Allowing a global online audience - as well as the interviewee’s friends, family and peers - to pose questions answered during a live and unedited broadcast, In Camera offers the public the unique chance to both watch and participate in candid and often revelatory interviews with world-renowned image-makers, designers, models and artists.

Our interview with legendary photographer David Bailey in 2003 was only the start: this ongoing, ever-expanding series has seen interviews with model Kate Moss, graphic designer Peter Saville, artist Tracey Emin, musician and actress Björk, fashion designers Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood, photographers Nick Knight and Juergen Teller and recording artist Lady Gaga. Questions have been posed by the likes of Michael Jackson, Quentin Tarantino, Hedi Slimane, Marina Abramovic, Azzedine Alaia, John Galliano, Mario Testino and many more.

Alongside each live stream - originally a selection of still images uploaded live, more recently a live video broadcast - a transcript is typed real-time by the SHOWstudio team, offering an insight into the reworking of spoken to written word in modern journalism.

Answering questions submitted by friends, peers and the public at large unseen and in real-time, the exclusive live In Camera broadcasts allow a look inside both the interview process and the contemporary concept of celebrity itself.