Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Nick Knight, Juergen Teller, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Björk, Tracey Emin, Peter Saville, David Bailey, Wolfgang Tillmans and Travis Scott

In Camera

Launched in 2003, 'In Camera' introduced a completely new premise to the interview format. Allowing a global online audience - as well as the interviewee’s friends, family and peers - to pose questions answered during a live and unedited broadcast, 'In Camera' offers the unique chance to watch and participate in candid and often revelatory interviews with world-renowned cultural figures.

