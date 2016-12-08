About

Ronan Mckenzie is a British photographer, stylist and commentator who has created imagery for the likes of i-D, Wonderland and Vogue. Here, she opens up to Georgina Evans about her new magazine HARD EARS. Offering her personal commentary on the making of the magazine, Mckenzie comments on her contributors, her strong family influence and the magazine's overall aim - to be a completely uncensored, non-elitist, non-exploitative place for honest images and words that reflect the norm and the now.