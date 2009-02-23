Piers Atkinson, Jessica Broas, Lizzie McQuade, Rosie Beard, Philip Dunn, Kim Howells and Jordan Weaver

Flora: Piers Atkinson

Milliner and renowned flower fan Piers Atkinson is the second creative to join SHOWstudio for a residency as part of our 'Flora' season. 'The Language of Flowers' sees the milliner create not one but three headpieces live on 21 and 22 November. Each work will offer both a fresh take on the theme and a unique insight into his craft by showcasing techniques such as hat blocking and veil embroidery.

