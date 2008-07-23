Fashion Film Submissions

About

SHOWstudio is the home of fashion film. Since its founding in 2000, Nick Knight and the team have explored and championed the possibilities of showing fashion in movement, debuting the work of new talents while experimenting with new technologies and editing techniques. Early examples of SHOWstudio’s forays into fashion film include Sweet, one of Knight first attempts at 3D scanning garments, and The More Visible They Make Me, The More Invisible I Become, shot in 1995 but released in 2014 as part of SHOWstudio’s commitment to showcasing videos from Nick Knight’s archive, which contains shoot footage and films dating back as far as the mid eighties.

Film has also been used as a way to allow wider audiences to access the catwalk show. In 2005, as a way of considering the power and license of a filmmaker, a variety of editors, with backgrounds ranging from Bollywood to pornography were given exclusive footage of John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2006 catwalk show to re-work into their own edit as part of the Editing Fashion series. In 2009, with our landmark In Fashion series, the team began experimenting with video as a way of reimagining interviews and conversations - the project features a plethora of intimate moving portraits of fashion’s most acclaimed figures.



In 2015, in collaboration with QIC Global Real Estate, Nick Knight launched SHOWstudio’s first ever fashion film award as a means of supporting a new generation of filmmakers, both financially and with mentoring.



Here, Knight continues that support by inviting aspiring filmmakers from across the globe to submit their work for the chance to be showcased online. A selection of submissions that inspire or impress him will released at regular intervals. Send your work to submissions@showstudio.com to be considered for inclusion.