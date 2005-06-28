Design Download: Simone Rocha

About

Launched in 2002, SHOWstudio's Design Download initiative has a simple and direct aim: to help demystify the fashion process by offering prestigious designer garment patterns for download via the Internet. Past contributors to the series include John Galliano, Junya Watanabe, J.W. Anderson, Yohji Yamamoto and Alexander McQueen. Rocha is the first female designer to contribute to the celebrated series. Rocha's pattern is released on 25 December 2016 as a special Christmas gift to our viewers.

Simone Rocha, British Womenswear Designer at the 2016 British Fashion Awards, has offered up the pattern for a three-bite pearl embellished skirt from her critically acclaimed S/S 14 collection. The skirt epitomises the signature modern feminine elements of the brand.

We will be celebrating the artistic potential of Rocha’s pattern with a competition. Once you've constructed your take on the skirt, simply submit images of your creation to SHOWstudio via Twitter (@SHOWstudio #DesignDownload) and/or email (design.download@showstudio.com) for the chance to see your work displayed online in our submissions gallery. Nick Knight and Rocha will review the entries and select their favourite. The winner will be awarded a print of a specially-commissioned illustration by one of our most celebrated contributing artists, British illustrator Fiona Gourlay. The work will feature the skirt as it was originally styled in Rocha’s S/S 14 show.



This competition is now closed. Thank you to all those who entered. #DesignDownload