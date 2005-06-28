Simone Rocha, Rob Rusling and Gabriel Carasso

Design Download: Simone Rocha

For our eleventh Design Download, SHOWstudio teams with Simone Rocha, winner of the British Womenswear Designer award at the 2016 British Fashion Awards. The Irish-born, London-based designer has donated the pattern to a three-bite, pearl embellished skirt from her S/S 14 collection. The piece encapsulates her signature twist on femininity. Download the pattern and enter our competition

