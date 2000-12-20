'Grace isn't something that comes from class or breeding, it's innate and comes from a certain sense of self. It's egalitarian.' To Nick Knight, model Demi Scott, who appears in this editorial for the November 2016 issue of V Magazine, encapsulates this ethos. Usually found in grungy or gothic garb, Scott appears here in the most opulent and ornate garments money can buy.
Coat and Dress: Maison Marginal Artisanal by John Galliano; Shoes: Manolo Blahnik
Dress: Valentino Haute Couture; Tights (throughout): Atsuko Kudo; Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Dress: Chanel Haute Couture
Dress: Giambattista Valli Haute Couture; Bra (throughout): Atsuko Kudo; Boots: Pleaser; Restraints (on boots): Expectations
Cape: Fendi Haute Couture; Boots: Pleaser; Restraints (on boots): Expectations
Jacket: Schiaparelli Haute Couture; Briefs (throughout): Atsuko Kudo; Boots: Pleaser; Restraints (on boots): Expectations
Dress: Iris van Herpen Haute Couture; Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Dress: Iris van Herpen Haute Couture; Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Dress: Iris van Herpen Haute Couture; Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Dress: Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano; Boots: Pleaser; Restraints (on boots): Expectations
Dress: Atelier Versace; Boots: Grinders; Restraints (on boots): Expectations
Dress: Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci; Boots: Grinders; Restrains (on boots): Expectations
Dress: Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture
Dress: Christian Dior Haute Couture; Gloves (throughout): Atsuko Kudo; Necklace (throughout): Mikimoto
Skirt, Suit and Jacket: Armani Prive Haute Couture; Shoes: Manolo Blahnik; Bodysuit: Atsuko Kudo
Blouse, Dress and Hat: Gaultier Paris; Shoes: Christian Louboutin