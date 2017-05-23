Nick Knight, Lou Stoppard, Phoebe English, Adam Mansell, Munira Mirza and Tamara Cincik

Brexit: The Impact on the Fashion Industry

In-keeping with SHOWstudio's ethos of international awareness and our reach to a global audience, Nick Knight opens conversation into the repercussions of the Brexit vote on the fashion industry

Broadcast on 23 May 2017

Lou Stoppard chairs a panel on the repercussions of the Brexit vote on the fashion industry, joined by Nick Knight, fashion politics consultant Tamara Cincik, adviser Munira Mirza, CEO of the UK Fashion & Textile Association Adam Mansell and designer Phoebe English.

  2. Lack of discussion on Brexit impact on fashion
  3. making alliances with manufactures
  4. the British image post-Brexit
  5. importance of manufacturing talent in the EU
  6. London Fashion Week
  7. world trade organisation levels
  8. opportunities from the result of Brexit
  9. effect on international students in the UK
  10. government funding strategies
  11. cultural attitude
  12. lobbying
  13. exports program and political party manifestos
  14. Britain's single market status
  15. existing instability within the fashion industry
  16. lack of recognition and support for emerging talent
  17. manufacturing within the UK
  18. export market, benefits and opportunities, erasmus programme