In-keeping with SHOWstudio's ethos of international awareness and our reach to a global audience, Nick Knight opens conversation into the repercussions of the Brexit vote on the fashion industry
Brexit: The Impact on the Fashion Industry
Lou Stoppard chairs a panel on the repercussions of the Brexit vote on the fashion industry, joined by Nick Knight, fashion politics consultant Tamara Cincik, adviser Munira Mirza, CEO of the UK Fashion & Textile Association Adam Mansell and designer Phoebe English.