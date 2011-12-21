Nick Knight, V Magazine, Katy England, Sara Grace Wallerstedt, Lisa Eldridge, Malcolm Edwards, Riana Casson and Cecily Cracroft-Eley

Appliqué

Nick Knight and Katy England unite once again to capture a cornucopia of couture and crochet for V Magazine. Sara Grace Wallerstedt is enlaced in a feast of textures by the likes of Dior, Valentino and Benjamin Shine's collaboration with John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Combined with these show-stopping looks, handmade craftsmanship by Cecily Cracroft-Eley evokes a symbiosis between the crafts

