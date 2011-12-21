About

Nick Knight and Katy England unite once again to capture a cornucopia of couture and crochet for V Magazine's 107 Summer 2017 issue.

Enlaced in a feast of textures by the likes of Dior, Valentino and Calvin Klein, Sara Grace Wallerstedt’s fresh-faced beauty provides the keystone of this editorial. Wallerstedt’s pure aesthetic is matched with a purity of photography - lack of edit, effect and form change - a style uncustomary for Knight.

Not wanting to challenge Wallerstedt’s simplicity with the grandeur of couture, England tapped previous ready-to-wear trends of handmade craftsmanship by inviting crochet designer Cecily Cracroft-Eley to set. Cracroft-Eley’s raw, handmade, crewelwork is combined with show-stopping looks, such as Benjamin Shine’s collaboration with John Galliano for Maison Margiela, creating a symbiotic relationship between two worlds of craft.