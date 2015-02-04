adidas, Chronixx, Gary Aspden, Nick Griffiths and &SON

adidas Originals x SPEZIAL S/S 17

Celebrating the launch of the S/S 17 SPEZIAL collection, Gary Aspden, Nick Griffiths and &SON offer a short film set to music composed by Matthieu Bost and Jérémie Dessus about Jamaican musician Chronixx. Sporting the latest Originals collection, the singer takes us on a tour of his homeland expounding upon his dreams, passion for music and ambitions for the both himself and the island.

adidas Originals x SPEZIAL S/S 17

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.