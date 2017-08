About

To celebrate the return of adidas SPEZIAL for A/W 16, Gary Aspden asked Nick Knight to capture the new collection. Starring Wolf Gillespie, son of stylist Katy England and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, the editorial showcases the new range, inspired by the Three Stripes’ heritage.

Taking inspiration from the Mod Trefoil – a logo that was used in the first season of SPEZIAL - the A/W 16 collection’s muted, navy tones nod to tennis player Ivan Lendi’s signature sports and leisurewear.