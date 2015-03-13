Shaun Leane and Foxall Studio

18 Woodstock Street

Jeweller Shaun Leane’s first foray into fashion film, entitled '18 Woodstock Street', sees Leane's jewellery in motion. Made in collaboration with Foxall Studio, flora and fauna float in and out of focus, mirroring ornamental details. Featuring alongside three process films, this unique fashion film immerses the viewer in Leane's chimerical world.

