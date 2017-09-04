Womenswear S/S 18 Panel Schedule

During the Womenswear S/S 18 collections, SHOWstudio will be hosting fourteen live panels debating and discussing the most anticipated womenswear shows of the S/S 18 collections.

This season, Lou Stoppard, Mimma Viglezio and Georgina Evans chair panels alongside various industry experts on a range of issues currently affecting the fashion industry, all streamed live at either 11:00, 14:00 or 17:00 BST.

See the schedule below and tune into our panels featuring Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, Versus Versace, Marques'Almeida, Fendi, Jil Sander, Y/Project, Lanvin, Rick Owens and Givenchy.

Calvin Klein

Friday 8 September 2017 at 11:00 BST

Topic: Why does everyone copy Raf? What should American fashion look like today?

Panelists:

Chair: Lou Stoppard, Editor-at-Large

Charlotte Roberts, stylist

Nellie Eden, writer

Alexandra Fullerton, stylist

Dal Chodha, editor

Helmut Lang

Tuesday 12 September 11:00 BST

Topic: Given Shayne Oliver’s appointment, we will consider the concept of an ‘editor in residence’. How does one pay due respect to the original designer?

Panelists:

Georgina Evans, junior editor

TBA

Versus Versace

Sunday 17 September 14:00 BST

Topic: Is a rotating creative director viable to the Versus model?

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large

Dan Thawley, editor-in-chief

TBA

Marques'Almeida

Monday 18 September 17:00 BST

Topic: How can brands target a youth audience?

Panelists:

Georgina Evans, junior editor

TBA

Fendi

Thursday 21 September 17:00 BST

Topic: Fendi is back! Why is the house excelling right now?

Panelists:

Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant

Finn Mactaggart, editor

Shonagh Marshall, curator

TBA

Jil Sander

TBA (Saturday 23 September 17:00 BST)

Topic: Jil Sander is now helmed by Lucie and Luke Meier. In a new landscape of creative directors, who are the emerging power brands?

Panelists:

Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant

TBA

Y/Project

Wednesday 27 September 11:00 BST

Topics: This panel delves into Paris' young creative scene. Has the city changed after Vetements' era of irreverent youth? Who are the new brands to know?

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large

TBA

Lanvin - Student Panel

Wednesday 27 September 17:00 BST

Topic: This student panel will discuss the effect Alber Elbaz's departure has had on the house, the brand has gone through two creative directors in the space of two years, first Bouchra Jarrar and the newly appointed 'e-couture master' Olivier Lapidus. How can one of the oldest surviving French fashion houses stay relevant in the digital era?

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large

TBA

Rick Owens

Friday 29 September 11:00 BST

Topic: The best shows in fashion? What makes a Rick Owens show such a winner.

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large

TBA

Givenchy

Sunday 1 October 11:00 BST

Topic: This panel discusses Clare Waight Keller's debut for the house in the wake of Ricardo Tischi's twelve-year tenure. Is her move from Chloé to Givenchy a good fit? Does this feel like contemporary Givenchy?

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large