by SHOWstudio .
What do you want to know about Travis Scott?
Travis Scott, world-renowned rapper and producer, is the latest cultural icon to be featured in our live one-on-one interview series!
SHOWstudio Editor-at-Large Lou Stoppard will be posing questions to the fashion and music star, as he joins the likes of Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Juergen Teller and Wolfgang Tillmans as a participant in our ongoing In Camera project.
The In Camera series allows a global online audience, as well as Scott's peers and collaborators, to pose questions answered during a live and unedited broadcast. Head to SHOWstudio now to submit your questions for Scott and tune in at 12:00 BST 2 July 2017 for an in-depth exploration into his life, work and influences.
You can submit your question here.
While you wait, revisit Twisted, Nick Knight's collaboration with Travis Scott for the cover story of Numero Homme Magazine.
