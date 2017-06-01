SHOWstudio's exhibition 'Moving Kate' travels to Tokyo

SHOWstudio are happy to announce that this month our fashion illustration exhibition Moving Kate will be travelling to Tokyo!

A selection of contemporary fashion illustrators and creatives have offered their own take on runway looks of model Kate Moss. More than 40 original artworks by illustrators by the likes of Jenifer Corker, Unskilled Worker and Rei Nadal are accompanied by footage of Moss from SHOWstudio's extensive archive, as well as unique 3D printed sculptures.

The exhibition will be held at The Mass, a space dedicated to the display of modern and contemporary art, located at 5-11-1 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, in Tokyo. Open 30 June - 31 July 2017.

Image: Suzy Platt's rendering of Kate Moss walking for Vivienne Westwood A/W 93.