Today sees the opening of Posturing: Photographing the Body in Fashion, an exciting new exhibition co-curated by Holly Hay and Shonagh Marshall!

The first iteration of a three-part partnership with luxury online retailer THE OUTNET.COM and the first from the duo, the exhibition examines the role of the female body in contemporary fashion photography, focusing on the form and posture of the model within each image.

On display are a carefully curated selection of images charting a movement in which the body is captured in extraordinary gestures and poses. Showcasing the likes of Johnny Dufort, Brianna Capozzi, Tyrone Lebon and Coco Capitán, the exhibition brings together diverse photographic stylings with the common theme of interest in shape and structure.

Divided under different titles - Casting, Hair and Make-up, Set Design, Layout, Location - each section invites the viewer to question and consider the models, their pose, form and styling. One is challenged to contemplate the effect of a fashion photograph on the presentation of the garment it celebrates. Each image sits in a beautifully matched coloured frame, as if a subtle undertone from each image has been selected and utilised.

Posturing: Photographing the Body in Fashion is on show at 10 Thurloe Place, London, SW7 2RZ from November 2 – November 12, 2017. Don't miss this beautiful show, reflecting a defiant new movement in the medium.