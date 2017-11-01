OUT NOW! Shop the latest drop of Gosha Rubchinskiy

Brand new A/W 17 menswear pieces have landed from menswear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy!

Rubchinskiy’s latest drop is available now on our SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A e-store, always fast-selling, be sure to grab before the items go!

Visit our In Fashion interview with the designer to find out more about the inspirations and references that influence his designs.

To find out about future drops follow SHOWstudio's blog or subscribe to MACHINE-A!

