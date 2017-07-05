Nick Knight, Kylie Jenner and Anna Trevelyan unite for 'Sheer'.

As part of SHOWstudio's continual exploration into showcasing the entire photographic process, Nick Knight united with stylist Anna Trevelyan and entrepreneur and TV reality star Kylie Jenner, on the 4 July 2017 for an editorial for V Magazine, entitled Sheer.

Delving into understanding the change in the aspirational shape of the female form, Knight captures Jenner in a series of images that highlight her infamous figure and signature glamourous style. The day long photoshoot was streamed live on SHOWstudio, highlighting all aspects of the creative venture, including behind the scenes footage of styling, hair and makeup and exlusive stills from the shoot, broadcast in real time.

Stay tuned for the on-demand footage which will be available shortly.

