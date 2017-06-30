'Moving Kate' exhibition now open in Tokyo

Moving Kate, SHOWstudio's exhibition showcasing artist renderings of Kate Moss' most memorable fashion moments, is now open to the public at The Mass Gallery in Tokyo after a successful showcase in London earlier this year.

A selection of contemporary fashion illustrators and creatives have offered their own take on the runway and editorial looks of model Kate Moss, selected by the model herself and curated by SHOWstudio's Bex Cassie.

More than 40 original artworks from the likes of Jenifer Corker, Unskilled Worker and Rei Nadal are accompanied by footage of Moss from SHOWstudio's extensive archive.

The exhibition is held at The Mass, a space dedicated to the display of modern and contemporary art, located at 5-11-1 Jingumae, Shibuya-Ku, in Tokyo. Open from Friday 30 June - Monday 31 July 2017.

