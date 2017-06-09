Men's S/S 18 Collections Panel Schedule

Live Panel Discussions: shows that raise eyebrows, pique interest and spark debate This season, our Live Panel Discussions focus on the shows SHOWstudio deems the most relevant and conversation-worthy. Lou Stoppard and Finn McTaggart will chair panels alongside industry experts. Our panels this season will be streamed regularly at 11:00 or 17:00 BST. See our schedules for each city below:

London

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Saturday, 10 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: Young London. How has the city's longstanding interplay between club culture and fashion shaped new designers?

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

Lyall Hakaraia, mentor and creative maverick

Princess Julia, DJ and writer

Willie Walters, professor

Richard Mortimer, editor

See what the panelists had to say about Charles Jeffery in the live panel discussion here

Pitti Uomo

JW Anderson Thursday, 15 June, at 11:00 BST

Topic: Art and Fashion. Off the back of Anderson’s Disobedient Bodies exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield, we discuss the 'designer as curator'.

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant

Amnah H Knight, editor

Jenna Rossi-Camus, curator

Hettie Judah, writer

Watch the panel discuss J.W Anderson S/S 18 Men's collection and Disobedient Bodies exhibition here

Milan

Dolce & Gabanna Saturday, 17 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: Social media and the rise of the ‘influencers’. Students weigh in on fashion’s new relationship with celebrity.

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor

Marco Bajjali, menswear student at Royal College of Art

Ben Duncan, fashion design student at University of Westminster

Natasha Ahmed, fashion promotion & imaging student at University of Creative Arts Epsom

Priyesh Patel, fashion history and theory student at Central Saint Martins

Live footage from the D&G panel discussion is now available to watch here.

Prada Sunday 18 June, at 17:00 BST

