Haute Couture A/W 17 Panel Schedule

During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week A/W 17, SHOWstudio will be hosting two live panel discussions on the shows that spark debate and the designers that push the boundaries.

This season, Lou Stoppard, Finn McTaggart and Mimma Viglezio chair panels alongside various industry experts on a range of issues currently affecting the fashion industry, all streamed live at either 11:00 or 17:00 BST.

See the schedule below and tune into our Iris Van Herpen and Maison Margiela couture panels.

Iris Van Herpen

Monday 3 July 2017 at 12:00 BST

Topic: This panel debates van Herpen's role in pushing boundaries in fashion technology and celebrates the designer's ten-year anniversary.

Panelists:

Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant

Hilary Alexander, writer

Niamh White, curator

Jose Teunissen, writer

Ariane Koek, producer

Watch the panel discussion here.

Maison Margiela

Wednesday 5 July 2017 at 17:00 BST

Topic: This panel focuses on the evolution of couture and contemporary craft.

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, editor

Nick Knight, photographer

Edward Meadham, designer

Amy De la Haye, professor

Anna Trevelyan, stylist

Per Götesson, designer

Watch the panel discussion here.