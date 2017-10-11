Explore the incredible work from Restore The Music UK

Restore The Music is a UK based charity that funds music education by providing instruments directly to state schools across London. To raise awareness for this cause, Polly Moore, longtime supporter of Nick Knight and SHOWstudio, has asked Rankin to make a series of films, releasing 3 October 2017.

In Moore's own words; 'The idea was to have one film which simply encapsulated the power of music in life and present the existence of RTM UK (the DNA Film), and the other (Battle of the bands) presents a simple snapshot of the charity through our music competition which took place in July.'

Restore The Music has now granted £600,000 to 20 schools in 9 boroughs, reaching over 16,000 children!

Explore their work here.